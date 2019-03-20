Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
Huawei announces that it is bringing its foldable Mate X smartphone to India

Huawei has been mum on the pricing of the device although the global variant has a whopping pricetag of €2,299.

tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2019 16:59:59 IST

Huawei has announced that it will be bringing its foldable smartphone Mate X to India which could make it the first smartphone maker to bring a folding phone to the country. The Mate X will be 5G-enabled said Huawei although infrastructure for the service is still in the developmental stage in the country.

The Huawei Mate X. Image: Reuters

The company has not made the release date public, which is understandable since the global release itself has not got a concrete sale date. Apart from that Huawei has been mum on the pricing of the device as well although the global variant has a whopping pricetag of €2,299 (approx. Rs 1.85 lakhs).

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches, while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also pack in 5G radios, but a bigger disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

The triple cameras are present on the extruded side of the phone and are made in association with German camera maker Leica, like the P20 Pro (Review) and the Mate 20 Pro (Review).  Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm at its thinnest point.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes.  The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant.

