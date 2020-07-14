FP Trending

Smart wearable technology company Huami has relaunched Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India at Rs 4,999. The company last year had introduced Verge Lite in India at a cost of Rs 6,999. It was lighter version of Amazfit’s flagship product Verge.

Verge Lite comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days and 1.3” AMOLED display, which offers durable protection with the anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartwatch has features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking and 24 hours heart rate monitor, besides music control, app notifications, set up alarms, event reminders and customizable watch faces.

It is equipped to track seven different fitness activities like running, cycling, and elliptical training with real-time monitoring. Verge Lite has a self-developed high-precision optical sensor for more precise and reliable heart rate monitoring data and a sleeping tracker.

“The watch provides 24 hours of continuous heart rate monitoring with a comprehensive daily and weekly view on the heart’s condition,” said Huami.

Those who want to buy it will be able to do so from 14 July on Flipkart.

The company in April launched Amazfit X smartwatch. It sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED touch screen display with a 206 x 640 pixel resolution.

It follows gestures and also helps users keep track of important health parameters such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Amazfit X is capable of monitoring heart rate 24 hours a day. It has an infrared light test to measure the blood oxygen level.

