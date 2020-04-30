Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huami launches Amazfit X smartwatch with no physical buttons, pricing start at $149

Powered by a lithium battery which claims to offer seven days of battery life on one charge, the Huami smartwatch also has a digital microphone.


FP TrendingApr 30, 2020 16:07:44 IST

Smart wearable technology company, Huami, has unveiled its latest smartwatch, Amazfit X. The smartwatch comes with a number of features including a 2.07-inch AMOLED touch screen display with a 206 x 640 pixel resolution. Its curved display promises to provide a comfortable fit on the wrist.

The device sports a minimalistic design and lacks any physical buttons. It works with the help of gestures and also helps users keep track of important health parameters such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It can monitor heart rate 24 hours a day and comes with an infrared light test to measure the blood oxygen level.

Huami launches Amazfit X smartwatch with no physical buttons, pricing start at 9

Amazfit X

Besides offering nine sports modes, it can keep track of sleep and informs users about their stress levels. A water-resistant device, it is equipped with ‘Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI)’ which offers easy-to-understand assessments.

Powered by a lithium battery which claims to offer seven days of battery life on one charge, the smartwatch also has a digital microphone. It comes in two colours - Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold.

The Huami Amazfit X can be purchased from the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Huami, which is a Xiaomi-backed brand, offers to ship the device worldwide with an estimated shipping target of August.

For early birds, the Amazfit X starts at $149. The IGG Special Amazfit X comes at a price of $179.

Huami, last year in December, introduced the 42 mm Amazfit GTR Glitter Edition and Amazfit GTR 47 mm Titanium smartwatches. The 42 mm Amazfit GTR Glitter Edition was unveiled at Rs 12,999, while the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium cost Rs 14,999.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huami Amazfit

Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition launched in India at Rs 14,999, Rs 12,999 respectively

Dec 10, 2019
Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition launched in India at Rs 14,999, Rs 12,999 respectively

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020