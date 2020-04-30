FP Trending

Smart wearable technology company, Huami, has unveiled its latest smartwatch, Amazfit X. The smartwatch comes with a number of features including a 2.07-inch AMOLED touch screen display with a 206 x 640 pixel resolution. Its curved display promises to provide a comfortable fit on the wrist.

The device sports a minimalistic design and lacks any physical buttons. It works with the help of gestures and also helps users keep track of important health parameters such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It can monitor heart rate 24 hours a day and comes with an infrared light test to measure the blood oxygen level.

Besides offering nine sports modes, it can keep track of sleep and informs users about their stress levels. A water-resistant device, it is equipped with ‘Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI)’ which offers easy-to-understand assessments.

Powered by a lithium battery which claims to offer seven days of battery life on one charge, the smartwatch also has a digital microphone. It comes in two colours - Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold.

The Huami Amazfit X can be purchased from the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Huami, which is a Xiaomi-backed brand, offers to ship the device worldwide with an estimated shipping target of August.

For early birds, the Amazfit X starts at $149. The IGG Special Amazfit X comes at a price of $179.

Huami, last year in December, introduced the 42 mm Amazfit GTR Glitter Edition and Amazfit GTR 47 mm Titanium smartwatches. The 42 mm Amazfit GTR Glitter Edition was unveiled at Rs 12,999, while the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium cost Rs 14,999.

