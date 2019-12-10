tech2 News Staff

Huami Amazfit has launched two new smartwatches in India today – GTR 47mm Titanium and 42 mm Glitter Edition.

Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition: Price

To be exclusively available on Flipkart, the Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium smartwatch is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the GTR 42mm Glitter Edition will set you back by Rs 12,999.

Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition: Design

The Amazfit GTR 47 mm Titanium variant features a fluo-rubber strap, has a sturdy look, and is aimed at people who play a lot of sports. On the other hand, GTR 42 mm special glitter edition comes embellished with 60 dazzling Swarovski Zirconia and is intended for a chic wear.

Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition: Specifications and features

As for specifications, the Amazfit GTR 47 mm version's highlight is its 24-day battery life. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. Whereas, the 42 mm version comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and supports 12 days battery. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating.

Both watches also come with features like all-day BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more. The watches also show you notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information, music, and a built-in compass.

Both GTR Titanium and Glitter Edition also feature 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout. Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more.

The watches also feature NFC and have an air pressure sensor as well.

