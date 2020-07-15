FP Trending

Huami in June launched the Amazfit Bip S budget smartwatch in India at Rs 4,999. Now, the company has dropped hint about the introduction of a new smartwatch named Amazfit Bip S Lite on Flipkart.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming smartwatch looks like the trimmed version of Amazefit Bip S. The teaser on Flipkart’s page says it would be “Lite on your pocket”, which indicates that the smartwatch would be available at a reasonable price, just like Amazfit Bip S.

The tech website reported that Amazfit Bip S Lite is expected to have eight sports modes as compared to 10 on the Bip S. It will be available in three colour variants ― Sakura Pink, Oxford Blue and Charcoal Black.

The Flipkart page of the watch says Amazfit Bip S Lite will have features that will help users “connect health with technology.” However, Huami has not revealed any details about its new product.



Amazfit Bip S which was unveiled last month has a 5 ATM water-resistant feature and the company claims it to last up to 40 days.

It comes in four colour variants ― Red Orange, Warm Pink, White Rock, and Carbon Black.

Equipped with power-packed battery life and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight, Bip S has a thin body design and a colourful transflective display.

The smartwatch comes with 10 sports modes which include Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Pool, Yoga, among others.

It features Bluetooth music control and a self-developed optical sensor that provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.