Huami has officially launched the Amazefit Bip S budget smartwatch in India. The device has been priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant feature and is claimed by the company to last up to 40 days.

Bip S is equipped with power-packed battery life and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. It features a colourful transflective display and Bluetooth music control.

The device will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra and offline via Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles today onwards. The Amazefit Bip S has four color options - Red Orange, Warm Pink, White Rock, and Carbon Black.

Unveiling the most Amaz-ing Smart-Watch of the year. Introducing BIP S in India with smartness like never before. Now spice up your lifestyle with BIP S advanced features and supreme looks. Buy here - https://t.co/EibKegGe1B#HelloSmartness #AmazfitBipS #AmazfitIndia pic.twitter.com/dkZwpAyNDi — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) June 3, 2020

Commenting on the launch, Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said that following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Bip Lite they have now introduced Amazfit Bip S.

He went on to state that the Bip S is designed for millennials and fitness enthusiasts “to track their daily activities and performance while doing sport and adding colors to their lifestyle.”

The Amazfit Bip S is equipped with daily tracking activities that has 10 sports modes including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Pool, Yoga, etc.

The smartwatch has a self-developed optical sensor that provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

It has true bright colors with 64 Gamut. Built-in GPS and GLONASS dual mode positioning to let users accurately track their route and distance.

As per a report in GSMArena, the Amazfit Bip S unveiled back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

It has a resolution of 176x176 pixels and is protected by the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device runs Amazfit OS and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

