Wednesday, June 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huami Amazefit Bip S smartwatch with up to 40-day battery life launched in India at Rs 4,999

The Amazfit Bip S is equipped with daily tracking activities that has 10 sports modes including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, and so on.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2020 16:38:01 IST

Huami has officially launched the Amazefit Bip S budget smartwatch in India. The device has been priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant feature and is claimed by the company to last up to 40 days.

Bip S is equipped with power-packed battery life and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. It features a colourful transflective display and Bluetooth music control.

Huami Amazefit Bip S smartwatch with up to 40-day battery life launched in India at Rs 4,999

Huami Amazefit Bip S

The device will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra and offline via Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles today onwards. The Amazefit Bip S has four color options - Red Orange, Warm Pink, White Rock, and Carbon Black.

Commenting on the launch, Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said that following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Bip Lite they have now introduced Amazfit Bip S.

He went on to state that the Bip S is designed for millennials and fitness enthusiasts “to track their daily activities and performance while doing sport and adding colors to their lifestyle.”

The Amazfit Bip S is equipped with daily tracking activities that has 10 sports modes including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Pool, Yoga, etc.

The smartwatch has a self-developed optical sensor that provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

It has true bright colors with 64 Gamut. Built-in GPS and GLONASS dual mode positioning to let users accurately track their route and distance.

As per a report in GSMArena, the Amazfit Bip S unveiled back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

It has a resolution of 176x176 pixels and is protected by the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device runs Amazfit OS and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huami

Huami reportedly working on self-disinfecting, transparent mask called Aeri

May 20, 2020
Huami reportedly working on self-disinfecting, transparent mask called Aeri

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020