tech2 News Staff

After an official teaser and rumours, Taiwanese technology brand, HTC has finally launched a brand new device for the Indian market. Called the HTC Wildfire X, the smartphone is priced from Rs 9,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 22 August.

After almost a year of downtime, HTC has revived the brand once again in India after announcing its exit from the market a year ago. This time HTC has partnered with InOne Smart Technology, which is an original device manufacturer (ODM) based in Shenzhen China that will manufacture and distribute the smartphones under the HTC brand. This is similar to what BlackBerry pulled off with Optiemus when it launched the Keyone in India.

HTC has indeed revived the Wildfire brand after a really long time. The original HTC Wildfire was launched back in 2010 and packed in Android 2.1 along with HTC Sense UI. It also featured HTC’s optical trackpad.

The new Wildfire X is not all that special and if you recall HTC’s past it was not meant to be either.

The old Wildfire packed in 384 MB of RAM and was meant to be a cheaper model of its Desire series which basically spans HTC’s budget to mid smartphone range.

So let’s have a look at what’s new.

HTC Wildfire X specifications

The HTC Wildfire X appears to be a budget smartphone given its starting price of Rs 9,999.

The handset features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a noticeable chin at the bottom edge.

It features an unnamed chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz and is manufactured using the 12 nm process. Our best guesses point to a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC and it will be paired with two RAM and storage options starting from 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Expandable storage is available using a microSD card slot that accepts cards of up to 256 GB.

The camera setup includes a 12 MP + 8 MP (2x optical zoom) + 5 MP (Depth sensor) where the 8 MP telephoto lens can also utilise 8X hybrid zoom to click photos. There's an 8 MP camera for selfies.

The handset runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging using a Type C USB port.

On the software side of things, HTC has included a Mybuddy feature that users can use as a personal security tool. The device can be pulled out from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, and record and transmit audio/video of surroundings in real-time.

HTC Wildfire X launch offers

HTC has tied up with Vodafone and will give existing Vodafone, Idea users Rs 3,750 worth of recharge coupons. These can be availed using the MyVodafone/MyIdea (MVA/MIA) app.

The user will also get an additional 0.5 GB data per day for the next 18 months.

HTC Wildfire X pricing

The Wildfire X will be available in two RAM and storage variants. The base variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs 12,999 that comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Indeed this pegs the HTC against offerings from Xiaomi like the Redmi 7S that offers similar core hardware but a 48 MP camera sensor with a dual-camera setup. You can check out our video review of the Redmi 7S here.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.