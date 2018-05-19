Earlier this month, HTC teased the launch of their latest flagship, the HTC U12 Plus on 23 May. A new leak just days before its launch now reveals not only how the phone looks but also the details the specifications of the U12+.

It was again popular tipster Evan Blass who took to his Twitter account to reveal a render of the U12 Plus in three different colour variants. Looking at the image, the HTC U12 Plus will be launched in three colours, grey, black and a shade of red which looks more like maroon in the image.

The design in itself is very characteristic of HTC, who seem to have ditched their super glossy design aesthetic on the back for a new translucent looking design which shows us a little of the hardware inside. The render is not really clear enough to identify the material used here but it sure seems interesting. On the front, we see a tall 18:9 display with bezels on the top and bottom.

Leaving looks aside, Blass also managed to get his hands on a document which details the specifications of the phone. As per the document, the HTC U12 Plus will feature a large 6-inch QHD+ Super LCD display which comes in at a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

Inside, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset powering the phone with 6 GB RAM as standard. The HTC U12 Plus is said to be available in two storage variants, 64 GB and 128 GB. HTC is also expected to unveil an updated version of its Edge Sense feature called Edge Sense 2.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12 MP f/1.75 wide-angle lens with 1.4-micron pixel size and a 16 MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The sheet also goes on to reveal that the camera supports both phase detection, as well as a laser autofocusing system which is referred to as UltraSpeed Autofocus 2 by HTC. The rear-camera also comes equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a dual LED flash. It is also capable of capturing 4K videos at 60 fps, along with slow-motion video capturing, capped at 240 fps. The U12 Plus also gets a dual 8 MP camera setup on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

All this is said to be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support which charges the phone up to 50 percent in half an hour of charging.