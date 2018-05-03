HTC seems to have finally come out of the closet to announce a date for the launch of their next flagship smartphone, presumably the U12 Plus which we saw renders of in March.

The Taiwanese company took to its official Twitter handle to announce the 23 May launch date. HTC did not mention much in the Tweet but asked fans to look out for “a phone that is more than the sum of its specs.”

It might strike most as strange, but as per leaks, HTC might be calling their upcoming flagship, the U12 Plus and not the U12. A render revealed by a popular tipster, Evan Blass earlier suggested that the U12+ will sport a horizontal dual camera setup (16 MP and a 12 MP) on the back of the device, as well as an 8 MP shooter on the front of the device.

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

Initially spotted bearing the codename ‘Imagine’, the smartphone is expected to pack a 6-inch LCD panel on the front with WQHD+ resolution, hinting at an 18:9 or 19:9 display resolution. It will also likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with 6 GB RAM and arrive in 64 GB or 128 GB storage options.

HTC is also likely to pack the option to expand the storage with a microSD card.



It will be powered by 3,420 mAh battery while running Android Oreo-based OS out of the box. The company is also expected to feature the second generation of HTC Edge Sense hardware in the device.