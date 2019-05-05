Sunday, May 05, 2019Back to
HTC reportedly planning to launch a mid-range smartphone with Helio P35

The HTC 2Q741, spotted on Geekbench, shows single core and multicore scores of 897 and 4,385.

tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2019 12:51:56 IST

HTC, a company which has been run out of India thanks to the onslaught of Chinese smartphone makers, is in the process of launching a new mid-range smartphone which has just been spotted on benchmarks.

Representational image. Reuters

The HTC 2Q741, which is the model number spotted on Geekbench, shows single core and multicore scores of 897 and 4,385. It is shown to be powered by an Helio P35 processor under the hood. The Oppo A5s is also a device which is powered by the same chipset and has similar benchmark scores.

The device is also shown to pack in 6 GB of RAM which is way more than the Oppo A5s, which leads us to believe that this is a mid-range device. Since HTC no longer sells in India, it would be foolish to expect any sales of the device in the country.

Last year in December, HTC president Darren Chen has promised to "reboot" sales in 2019 by focusing on high-end and mid-range segment devices. "Under this policy, the company will continue to extend its high-end U12+ lineup in 2019 so as to prolong the series' product lifecycle", Chen was quoted as saying.

While it is definitely great to hear of HTC pushing for higher sales next year, this approach with high-end and mid-range devices is not very different from what the company's strategy has been in the last few years as well.

