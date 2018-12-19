Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
HTC has reportedly said that it will 'reboot' its smartphone sales in 2019

HTC aims to focus on high-end and mid-range segment devices in 2019.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 09:34 AM IST

Can you remember the last time you heard a smartphone coming from the house of HTC? Yeah, it's been a while! Especially with the myriad of smartphone launches this year, HTC was kind of forgotten along the way. However, the company reportedly is ready to make a comeback in 2019.

According to a report by Digitimes, HTC president Darren Chen has promised to "reboot" sales in 2019 by focusing on high-end and mid-range segment devices. "Under this policy, the company will continue to extend its high-end U12+ lineup in 2019 so as to prolong the series' product lifecycle", Chen was quoted as saying.

HTC aims to

HTC aims to "reboot" hits sales in 2019.

Currently, the details of HTC's comeback plans are pretty vague. But at an event, Chen said that HTC's Blockchain-based Exodus 1 smartphone, that was launched in December, is now completely sold out. The caveat here is that there is no information on how many devices were made.

Further, Chen said, that HTC wants to continue promoting Blockchain devices. As for the mid-range, Chen cited the recently launched Desire 12s with its Snapdragon 435 and sub-$200 price tag. HTC expects sales of that phone to tick upward during Chinese Lunar New Year.

While it is definitely great to hear of HTC pushing for higher sales next year, this approach with high-end and mid-range devices is not very different from what the company's strategy has been in the last few years as well.

