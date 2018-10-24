HTC's blockchain powered phone Exodus was launched on 22 October and is now ready for users to preorder. The phone features its own cryptocurrency wallet called Zion which makes the device function as a hardware cryptocurrency wallet.

The device is selling for 0.15 Bitcoin and 4.78 Etherium. Either of which equal to about $967. Customers will have to buy the phone in cryptocurrency.

The device features something called a 'secure enclave,' which is a special area in the phone's chip that is kept separate from the Android. Secure enclave uses technology made by SoftBank-backed Arm Holdings and is essentially "a micro OS that runs in parallel with Android," according to Phil Chen, HTC’s decentralised chief officer.

Exodus features a 6.0-inch HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, and packs in 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, on the rear, the device has a dual camera setup with 12 MP and 16 MP units with high-quality zoom. For selfies, the device also has a dual camera setup with two 8 MP units featuring 'natural Bokeh.' The camera shoots 4K video at 60 FPS.

In the audio department, Exodus comes with HTC's BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, and also HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation.

Running the smartphone is Android Oreo, and powering the device is a 3500 mAh battery, along with a support for fast charging.