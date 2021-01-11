tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp recently updated its Terms of Service and privacy policy informing users how the user data will be handled by the platform, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage, and the company partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Product. Many WhatsApp users are now looking for alternatives for the app in other end-to-end encrypted messengers like Telegram and Signal. Several users have already started to make the shift, which recently made Signal the top free app on App Store and Play Store in India, surpassing WhatsApp.

(Also read: WhatsApp privacy policy update: Concerned about privacy, users look at alternative like Signal, Telegram)

However, switching platforms often involves the dilemma of forfeiting your data on the platform. But apps like Signal are making it easier to make this shift. Here is how you can transfer your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal.

A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

How to transfer WhatsApp group chats to Signal messaging app

Step 1: Open the Signal app, tap on three dots in the top right corner and create a group

Step 2: Go to Settings>Group link

Step 3: Turn on the toggle for Group link and tap on "Share"

Step 4: Now open the WhatsApp group chat and paste the group link

Now anyone with access to this link can chat in the Signal group created by the admin. Signal reveals that the admin can turn off the link at any time they want. Not just WhatsApp, but the admin can share this link on other apps to get the users onboard.