Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

You can now edit your profile on Google Maps, here's how you do that.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 15:56:58 IST

A few weeks ago, Google introduced Incognito mode in Google Maps and now, users will be able to create and update their public profile.

Earlier, all you could do was look at your contributions to Maps, but it was not in the hands of users to decide what their profile looked like. This new update will let you customise your profile by adding pictures, a bio, and will let you decide what you want to show on the profile. It was first spotted by Android Police.

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

You can now change your profile on Google Maps. Image: Reuters

If you want to get started now, just update your Google Maps app to the latest version and follow these simple steps.

(Also read: Google Maps gets dark mode in the latest update, here is how to enable it)

Image: Android Police

Users can also decide if they want their contributions to show on the profile or not. Image: Android Police

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap on the menu at the top left corner

Step 2: Go to your profile > Edit Profile

Step 3: To fill up your bio, tap on 'Edit name and photo', once you are done, tap on 'Save' at the top right corner

Step 4: To check the contributions (reviews, ratings, photos and so on) tap on 'Local guide and level points' under your profile name

Step 5: If you do not want your contributions on the profile, head over to Menu > Your Profile > Personal settings and turn off the toggle for 'Show contributions on your profile'

This will let users have more control so that they can decide what they want to make public and what not to make public.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Maps

Google Maps gets incognito mode but it won't stop internet providers from tracking you

Nov 01, 2019
Google Maps gets incognito mode but it won't stop internet providers from tracking you
How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp

How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web

Nov 06, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Nov 07, 2019
Why it is absolutely essential to deem rape a medical emergency

Why it is absolutely essential to deem rape a medical emergency

Oct 30, 2019
How to tell if your child has computer vision syndrome - Part 1

How to tell if your child has computer vision syndrome - Part 1

Nov 01, 2019
How to create an account on Mastodon

Mastdon

How to create an account on Mastodon

Nov 08, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019