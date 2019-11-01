Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
Google Maps gets incognito mode but it won't stop internet providers from tracking you

Google Maps' incognito mode will hide your location from whoever you have shared your location with.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 16:53:42 IST

Just like we have an incognito mode in Chrome, Google has now rolled the same mode for the Google Maps app. In this mode, all your navigation history or searches will not be saved to your account (if you have enabled it) and this history will not reflect in the recommendations sections.

The newly introduced incognito mode will also allow you to keep your location from updating if you have shared your location with someone. This mode is now available on all Android smartphones.

Google Maps gets incognito mode but it wont stop internet providers from tracking you

Google Maps has three new India-specific features. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

If you want to use this mode, all you need to do is open Google Maps, tap on your profile on the top right corner and select Incognito mode.

IncognitoMarketing

Image: Google

One noteworthy thing here is that even if you are using this mode, your internet provider and other Google services will still be able to keep tabs on your location. It will just hide the information from yourself and not appear in your location history. Moreover, when you have enabled incognito mode, there are several regular features that won't work for you.

As per Google, you won't be able to see the following features in the incognito mode. Here are some features that aren't available in Incognito mode:

  • Commute
  • For You
  • Location History
  • Location Sharing
  • Notifications and messages
  • Search history
  • Search completion suggestions
  • Google Maps Contributions
  • Google Assistant microphone in Navigation
  • Offline Maps
  • Your Places
  • Media integration

The company has also rolled out an incognito mode for Google Go so that you can keep your search history safe when you are sharing your device with someone.

