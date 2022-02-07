Monday, February 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How NASA plans to retire International Space Station by sending it to a watery grave

The International Space Station (ISS) has orbited Earth for over two decades now, making possible scientific discoveries that wouldn’t have been possible without this lab in the sky with an international crew of astronauts onboard.


FP StaffFeb 07, 2022 15:05:45 IST

The International Space Station (ISS) has orbited Earth for over two decades now, making possible scientific discoveries that wouldn’t have been possible without this lab in the sky with an international crew of astronauts onboard.

However, as all things good, its date of retirement has been decided. NASA last week announced that the spacecraft will cease operations in 2031 and plunge into the South Pacific Ocean.

As dramatic as it may sound, the decommissioning of the International Space Station will be a highly technical and calculated move from NASA that will provide opportunities for further deep space exploration.

Let’s take a look at the space station’s history, duties and the inevitable retirement:

What is ISS

A brainchild of former US president Ronald Reagan, the ISS was proposed in 1984 as a permanently inhabited spacecraft.

Starting from 1998 till 2000, the space station was built piece by piece that were carried on board several space shuttles. On 2 November, 2000, it welcomed the first crew.

In the last more than 20 years, there have been over 200 astronauts and cosmonauts from 19 different countries onboard the space station at different points of time.

In NASA’s words “the International Space Station is a unique laboratory that is returning enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit people on Earth and is enabling our ability to travel into deep space”.

To give it a more perceptible definition, the ISS is an artificial satellite in low Earth orbit where astronauts can stay for months and conduct scientific research.

The ISS is a multinational collaborative project that involves NASA (the USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

The ISS serves as a microgravity and space environment laboratory for research in multitudes of fields including astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology and physics.

The ISS weighs about a million pounds on Earth and is approximately the size of an American football field. The space station can house a crew of six people. It also has laboratory modules from the US, Russia, Japan, and Europe.

How will ISS retire

NASA has presented the ISS Transition Report, which consists of its plans for the space station in the coming decade including its retirement.

According to NASA’s budget estimates, the ISS’ re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere will take place in January 2031.

The ISS mission control will start by lowering its altitude, which will result in higher velocity overall. The spacecraft would be manoeuvred to line up to its final target on ground, the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area (SPOUA).

Near Point Nemo, which is considered a space cemetery, where most decommissioned space projects are directed to. It is located about 2,700km away from land and is named after a character in Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea”.

The ISS was earlier meant to be operational for 15 years, but in 2014, NASA extended its time in space by another 10 years.

With NASA’s latest announcement, it will stay almost a decade longer than its earlier tenure.

What after ISS

Once ISS is retired, it will be replaced by “one or more commercially-owned and operated space platforms”.

Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA, said in a statement that the private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with NASA’s assistance.

The space agency estimates to save $1.3 billion in 2031 alone by transitioning from ISS to renting space onboard private commercial platforms.

The money saved by this transition will be used in NASA’s deep space exploration initiatives.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

James Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

Jan 25, 2022
James Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth
27,000 man-made objects in Earth orbit, and counting: Space junk is here to stay

NewsTracker

27,000 man-made objects in Earth orbit, and counting: Space junk is here to stay

Feb 02, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021