Alongside the Honor 10 which was just announced at a Honor event in China, the smartphone brand also announced its first notebook, that surprisingly takes inspiration from a smartphone.

According to Honor, the new Magicbook has been built on the philosophy and the attitude of a mobile phone, which would also explain how it can provide up to 12 hours of work time with a single charge.

The notebook appears to be made out of aluminium and will be available in three colour options, Glacier Silver, Star Grey and Nebula Violet in China. Pre-orders start on 19 April with the notebook going on sale from 23 April. The Core i7 variant is priced at 5,699 yuan (roughly Rs 59,800) and the Core i5 variant is priced at 4,999 yuan (roughly Rs 52,000).

The Honor MagicBook features a 14-inch anti-glare display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent and a thin border measuring just 5.2 mm. The notebook opens up to 180 degrees and comes with a full-size keyboard with some customised keys.

On either side of the keyboard sits a total of four speakers that support Dolby Sound System.

According to GizmoChina, Honor's first notebook comes in two flavours, with one variant powered by an Intel eight-generation Core i7 8850U processor and Nvidia MX150 2GB GDDR5 graphics. This model being the top end model features 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

The second variant comes with an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with an Nvidia MX150 2 GB graphics. Being the more affordable model, this one features 4 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. Both models run Windows 10 and even come with a fingerprint reader hidden under the power button.

At launch Honor did not give out any details as to whether the MagicBook will arrive in global markets.