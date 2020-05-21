FP Trending

Honor has unveiled Honor X10 in China. It is the first 5G smartphone in the X-series. Honor X10 comes with 5G 7nm Kirin 820 SoC that supports nine 5G frequency brands to allow stable and reliable 5G connectivity. The smartphone features a triple camera setup equipped with a RYYB sensor.

Equipped with a smart antenna, the phone can receive and send signals effectively even when there is fluctuation in signals.

The 5G 7nm Kirin 820 chipset has “an innovative octa-core design with one high-performance A76 big core, three balanced A76 middle cores, and four energy-efficient A55 small cores.”

It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 180Hz touch sampling rate “for a superior viewing experience.”

HONOR X10 features a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 397ppi pixel density.

It offers a 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and is available in two internal storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. Equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery, the smartphone features 40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also supports 4K Ultra-HD video shooting capabilities.

HONOR X10 comes in four colour variants - Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Titanium Silver and Fiery Orange.

The 6 GB + 64 GB variant will cost CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 20,000) in China, while the 6 GB + 128 GB version will come at a price of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 23,000). The 8 GB + 128 GB model will CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 25,500).

The company launched Honor 9X Pro in India last week and it will go on sale on Flipkart from today. Honor 9X Pro is available in only one variant and has 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes in two colours, Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.