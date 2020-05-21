tech2 News Staff

Honor 9X Pro was launched in India last week and today it will finally be available for purchase on Flipkart. Honor 9X Pro comes with Huawei's replacement app for Play Store called AppGallery. The smartphone does not come with any Google app and neither does it allow users to download them separately.

TheAppGallery will let users try out apps before actually downloading them so that they can download the apps only if they need to. This is called QuickApp feature and a similar feature is also expected in the upcoming iOS 14. AppGallery also offers Huawei browser, Cloud, video, music, and themes.

Honor 9X Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Honor 9X Pro comes in just one variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.

Honor is hosting an Early Access sale today at 12 pm today on Flipkart and will be live till the next 24 hours. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of Honor 9X Pro along with a free screen replacement offer on accidental damage, valid till 3 months.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Honor 9X Pro is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 615 GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, you will get a 16 MP pop up selfie camera.

Honor 9X Pro houses a 4,000 mAh battery and it comes with a Type-C port for charging.