Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

Honor View 20 first look: Punch-hole camera smartphone that takes on OnePlus 6T

Sheldon Pinto Jan 18, 2019 10:01:51 IST

The Honor View 20 is the second smartphone to be announced globally after the Samsung Galaxy A8s to feature a punch-hole camera and is expected to launch on 29 January in India. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<1/8>

The Honor View 20 is the second smartphone to be announced globally after the Samsung Galaxy A8s to feature a punch-hole camera and is expected to launch on 29 January in India. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Indeed, the highlight feature of the View 20 is its punch-hole camera. It may look distracting at first, but after using it for a few days, I discovered that it was not as much of a distraction as the now standard, notch that usually sits at the top center. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<2/8

Indeed, the highlight feature of the View 20 is its punch-hole camera. It may look distracting at first, but after using it for a few days, I discovered that it was not as much of a distraction as the now standard, notch that usually sits at the top center. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Part of the reason for this is the punch-hole camera’s placement, which comfortably sits around the top left corner of the display. This makes it less annoying as compared to a notch which eats up into the space meant for the status icons at the center. Honor’s 25 MP punch-hole camera is barely 4.5 mm in diameter, which makes it small enough to fit comfortably into the notifications bar. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<3/8

Part of the reason for this is the punch-hole camera’s placement, which comfortably sits around the top left corner of the display. This makes it less annoying as compared to a notch which eats up into the space meant for the status icons at the center. Honor’s 25 MP punch-hole camera is barely 4.5 mm in diameter, which makes it small enough to fit comfortably into the notifications bar. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

So where is the receiver speaker you may ask? Well, it’s tucked into the lipping that sits between the metal frame and the screen on the front at the top end. You have to look really close to notice it. Psst… there’s also an LED lamp hidden in there! Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<4/8

So where is the receiver speaker you may ask? Well, it’s tucked into the lipping that sits between the metal frame and the screen on the front at the top end. You have to look really close to notice it. Psst… there’s also an LED lamp hidden in there! Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Moving to the back, it looks electric! Indeed, the Midnight Black variant of the View 20 is the best finish even when compared to the red and blue models. At an angle, the light seeps through the layers and reflects off the V-shaped Aurora Nanotexture layer underneath resulting in a mesmerising rainbow-coloured strips that looks like there’s a second display underneath. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<5/8

Moving to the back, it looks electric! Indeed, the Midnight Black variant of the View 20 is the best finish even when compared to the red and blue models. At an angle, the light seeps through the layers and reflects off the V-shaped Aurora Nanotexture layer underneath resulting in a mesmerising rainbow-coloured strips that looks like there’s a second display underneath. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Head on, the back of the Midnight Black model looks glossy. Inside that glass back sits a Kirin 980 7 nm SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There a dual SIM setup for the radios and a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged using the in-box 40 W charger. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<6/8

Head on, the back of the Midnight Black model looks glossy. Inside that glass back sits a Kirin 980 7 nm SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There a dual SIM setup for the radios and a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged using the in-box 40 W charger. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The camera assembly is made up of a main 48 MP camera. The strange looking capsule like ring next to it comprises of the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor along with an LED flash. While the View 20 packs in core hardware that is comparable to the Mate 20 Pro, it skips on the Mate 20 Pro’s, triple-camera setup to cut down on price. The phone is expected to compete with the OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<7/8

The camera assembly is made up of a main 48 MP camera. The strange looking capsule like ring next to it comprises of the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor along with an LED flash. While the View 20 packs in core hardware that is comparable to the Mate 20 Pro, it skips on the Mate 20 Pro’s, triple-camera setup to cut down on price. The phone is expected to compete with the OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Honor View 20 is Honor’s first device to be announced for India this year. While the smartphone certainly checks the boxes when it comes to looks (almost bezel-less design) and innovation (punch-hole selfie camera), it’s results from the primary 48 MP camera, battery life, Honor’s Magic UI and pricing that will decide its fate against the OnePlus 6T. So do stay tuned for our full review. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne
<8/8

The Honor View 20 is Honor’s first device to be announced for India this year. While the smartphone certainly checks the boxes when it comes to looks (almost bezel-less design) and innovation (punch-hole selfie camera), it’s results from the primary 48 MP camera, battery life, Honor’s Magic UI and pricing that will decide its fate against the OnePlus 6T. So do stay tuned for our full review. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

tags



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

BuzzPatrol

George RR Martin turns down cameo in Game of Thrones season 8 to complete upcoming novel

Feb 28, 2019
George RR Martin turns down cameo in Game of Thrones season 8 to complete upcoming novel
Game of Thrones season 8: Ahead of April premiere, new stills of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark unveiled

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones season 8: Ahead of April premiere, new stills of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark unveiled

Mar 05, 2019
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin on HBO series: Wish I'd completed writing before show got ahead

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin on HBO series: Wish I'd completed writing before show got ahead

Mar 07, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Feb 28, 2019
Spotify's India launch plan hits hurdle as Warner moves HC alleging copyright breach

Spotify

Spotify's India launch plan hits hurdle as Warner moves HC alleging copyright breach

Feb 26, 2019
Maruti launches updated 2019 Suzuki Ignis with a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti launches updated 2019 Suzuki Ignis with a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh

Feb 27, 2019

science

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019
Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019