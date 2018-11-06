Huawei sub-brand Honor has been releasing quite a few devices and one of them was the nearly bezel-less Magic 2 which came with a slider and a triple camera setup. Now it seems that the successor to Honor's flagship View 10 is set to be revealed in the coming weeks or early next month.

The phone, as per a certificate by the 3C agency, is likely going to be called Honor View 20. Phones with model numbers VCE-AL00 and VCE-TL00 have received certification by 3C agency, and seeing how Honor View 10 or V10 was launched in mid-November last year in China, it is safe to assume that the View 20 should follow the same timeline. The View 10 was later launched in global markets by mid-December and its successor should follow suit.

The certification does not reveal much about the phone, but it seems to be a safe bet that Honor will be including the Kirin 980 chipset along with EMUI 9.0, based on Android Pie on the device. Last time around the View 10 did not have a notch. That could change with this year's design along with a possible inclusion of a triple-camera setup at the back.

In our review of the Honor View 10, we had mentioned that the phone was "A solid offering from Honor that doesn't yet capitalise on its AI-focused internals". Let's hope that the View 20 can improve on the AI department.