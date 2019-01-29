Honor India is hosting an event in Gurgaon today to officially debut its flagship smartphone — Honor View 20 — in the market. The smartphone was first launched in China in December last year, followed by a global launch in China earlier this month.

You can also read our first impressions of the Honor View 20 here, and enjoy the phone in-pictures here.

Since the smartphone has already been unveiled, we already know that the Honor View 20 features an FHD+ 6.4-inch LCD display with an unusually tall ratio of 19.25:9. There is a small hole at the top right part of the display wherein the front facing camera is placed. Apart from this the phone pretty much appears to be bezel-less save for a tiny chin at the bottom. The back of the device comes with a gradient shift which switches colours when viewed at different angles.

Powering the View 20 is the Kirin 980 chipset which was announced by Huawei back in October, the SoC is also found in the latest Huawei flagship Mate 20 Pro. Buyers in India are expected to get three variants to choose from, which includes a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or an 8 GB RAM and a top end 256 GB internal storage model.

The Honor View 20 will run on the Magic UI unlike the usual EMUI-powered devices from Huawei and Honor. Magic UI offers Android 9.0 Pie as the base.

In the camera department, we see that the View 20 has 48 MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor (0.8 µm/pixel) with Quad-Bayer array that allows pixel binning. It is joined by a 3D ToF sensor at the back as well. On the front, we see the in-display camera which has 25 MP sensor with fixed focus.

The entire setup is backed up by a 4,000 mAh and it comes with 40 W SuperCharger in the box.

