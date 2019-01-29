Tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 13:33:37 IST
The Honor View 20 is the company's first flagship launch of the year 2019.
Honor India is hosting an event in Gurgaon today to officially debut its flagship smartphone — Honor View 20 — in the market. The smartphone was first launched in China in December last year, followed by a global launch in China earlier this month.
You can also read our first impressions of the Honor View 20 here, and enjoy the phone in-pictures here.
Since the smartphone has already been unveiled, we already know that the Honor View 20 features an FHD+ 6.4-inch LCD display with an unusually tall ratio of 19.25:9. There is a small hole at the top right part of the display wherein the front facing camera is placed. Apart from this the phone pretty much appears to be bezel-less save for a tiny chin at the bottom. The back of the device comes with a gradient shift which switches colours when viewed at different angles.
Powering the View 20 is the Kirin 980 chipset which was announced by Huawei back in October, the SoC is also found in the latest Huawei flagship Mate 20 Pro. Buyers in India are expected to get three variants to choose from, which includes a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or an 8 GB RAM and a top end 256 GB internal storage model.
The Honor View 20 will run on the Magic UI unlike the usual EMUI-powered devices from Huawei and Honor. Magic UI offers Android 9.0 Pie as the base.
In the camera department, we see that the View 20 has 48 MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor (0.8 µm/pixel) with Quad-Bayer array that allows pixel binning. It is joined by a 3D ToF sensor at the back as well. On the front, we see the in-display camera which has 25 MP sensor with fixed focus.
The entire setup is backed up by a 4,000 mAh and it comes with 40 W SuperCharger in the box.
13:26 (IST)
Honor Band 4 Running has been unveiled at Rs 1,599 .
13:26 (IST)
And the watch? The Honor Watch Magic will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
13:24 (IST)
Is the price right? The Honor View 20 has been launched in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 37,999 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 45,999 The phone will be available starting tomorrow, that is 30 January at 12.00 am on Amazon India, Reliance Digital and Honor India's website. You can also buy the phone offline starting February.
13:16 (IST)
A recap of the specs of Honor View 20
12:48 (IST)
Honor View 20 sports a 48 MP primary sensor It features a Sony IMX586 sensor on the camera.
12:00 (IST)
How much do you think the Honor View 20 will cost? At this point, we pretty much know everything about the phone, since it has already been launched globally. But what we are waiting for is to know the price and availability of the device in India. Meanwhile, do you want to take a guess on how much will the phone cost?
11:54 (IST)
Did you see that punch-hole camera? One of the highlights of the Honor View 20 is its brand new attempt to get rid of the notch and give you a near-bezel-less phone. And that's been made possible with what they call a 'punch-hole camera'. Yes, it is exactly what it sounds, a punched hole for the camera. Look at these pictures to know what I mean.
11:50 (IST)
In the meanwhile... You can read our first impressions of the Honor View 20 here .
13:30 (IST)
Hey guys, that's a wrap...
Though, do stay tuned for our review of the Honor View 20, which we are sharing in a few minutes! Toodles for now
13:26 (IST)
Honor Band 4 Running has been unveiled at Rs 1,599.
13:26 (IST)
And the watch?
The Honor Watch Magic will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
13:24 (IST)
Is the price right?
The Honor View 20 has been launched in two variants:
6GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 37,999
8GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 45,999
The phone will be available starting tomorrow, that is 30 January at 12.00 am on Amazon India, Reliance Digital and Honor India's website.
You can also buy the phone offline starting February.
13:23 (IST)
Here's a peek at the Honor Band 4 Running edition
13:20 (IST)
Also, the Honor Band 4...
The Band 4 was launched back in December in India, but Honor is now announcing a new 'running' variant of the band, which comes with up to 50 mm water resistance too.
13:19 (IST)
Like we said, not just the Honor View 20
Honor is also announcing the Honor Watch Magic, which comes with an HD AMOLED touchscreen, with up to 50 mm water resistance, and a customisable watch screen. Plus, apparently, the watch can offer a 7-day battery life.
13:16 (IST)
A recap of the specs of Honor View 20
13:13 (IST)
Not EMUI
The Honor View 20 comes with the Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie and not the EMUI. And the company president Allen Wang says that this UI will stay exclusive to Honor phones.
13:10 (IST)
Colour options...
The Honor View 20 will be available in a Phantom Blue, Sapphire Blue and a Midnight Black colour variant.
13:09 (IST)
Honor View 20 and its in-screen camera
The phone has a 4.5mm punch hole on the phone's display, which sports the 25 MP front camera.
13:07 (IST)
Honor View 20 has an improved GPU
13:06 (IST)
Honor View 20's fuel
The smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery, and apparently can run for 'at least' 1.5 days.
13:04 (IST)
Who doesn't love a little show and tell?
Who doesn't love a little show and tell?

Folks at Honor India take us through a live demo of Honor's AI-enabled camera technology.
13:04 (IST)
Honor View 20's performance
Honor claims that the Kirin 980 that powers the phone has 75 percent improved CPU performance, 46 percent better GPU performance and a 120 percent increased AI performance, as compared to previous generation chipset.
13:01 (IST)
Taking body-insecurities to next level...
Honor View 20 also comes with something called the 3D Shaping, which basically lets you "make your self look slim" on videos. Outrageous!
12:59 (IST)
Who doesn't love a little show and tell?
Folks at Honor India take us through a live demo of Honor's AI-enabled camera technology.
12:57 (IST)
A 3D Camera...
The Honor View 20 also comes with a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera, which will let you place 3D controlled motion gaming.
Also, the phone runs on the new Kirin 980 SoC, which also powers the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
12:54 (IST)
Honor View 20's front cam...
The smartphone has a 25MP AI selfie camera, which supports super slow-mo videos at 960 fps. And of course it has an AI beauty mode.
12:53 (IST)
Who doesn't love a little show and tell?
Folks at Honor India take us through a live demo of Honor's AI-enabled camera technology.
12:53 (IST)
Upgraded AI!
Honor has also upgraded the artificial-intelligence capabilities in the phone's camera. Basically, the camera can now recognise over 60 scenes, and it can also detect different subjects in one picture.
12:49 (IST)
Honor View 20 camera specification
12:48 (IST)
Honor View 20 sports a 48 MP primary sensor
It features a Sony IMX586 sensor on the camera.
12:48 (IST)
12:37 (IST)
Not just the Honor View 20...
Honor India will also launch the Honor Watch Magic and the Band 4 Running today.
12:35 (IST)
Finally!
12:30 (IST)
The clock is set, so is my keyboard, let's begin already Honor India!
12:25 (IST)
Few more minutes to go...
While you wait for the event to begin, here's all we know about the Honor View 20 so far.
12:18 (IST)
You can pre-book the phone right now, you know that right?
If you didn't know but are sold on the device, the Honor View 20 pre-bookings are currently open on Amazon and Honor India's website.
12:06 (IST)
How important is the design for you?
The back of the Honor View 20 comes with a gradient shift, which switches colours when viewed at different angles.
12:00 (IST)
How much do you think the Honor View 20 will cost?
At this point, we pretty much know everything about the phone, since it has already been launched globally. But what we are waiting for is to know the price and availability of the device in India. Meanwhile, do you want to take a guess on how much will the phone cost?
11:54 (IST)
Did you see that punch-hole camera?
One of the highlights of the Honor View 20 is its brand new attempt to get rid of the notch and give you a near-bezel-less phone. And that's been made possible with what they call a 'punch-hole camera'. Yes, it is exactly what it sounds, a punched hole for the camera. Look at these pictures to know what I mean.
11:50 (IST)
In the meanwhile...
You can read our first impressions of the Honor View 20 here.
11:43 (IST)
Hey guys welcome to today's liveblog!
The event should start by 12.30 pm. Till then it's just you and me!
