First launched in China back in December, Honor View 20 will now be debuting the Indian market today. At an even in Gurgaon today, Honor will be officially bringing the smartphone to India, with the announcement of the phone's price and availability in the market. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm today, that is 29 January. You can also follow the event live on Honor's website, their YouTube channel, or on their Facebook page. We will also be running a live blog that you can follow here.

You can also read our first impressions of the Honor View 20 here, and enjoy the phone in pictures here.

As for what to expect, the Honor View 20 was announced in China at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 31,000), and was made available in red, blue, and black colour options.

Honor View 20 specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Honor View 20 features an FHD+ 6.4-inch LCD display with an unusually tall ratio of 19.25:9. There is a small hole at the top right part of the display wherein the front facing camera is placed. Apart from that the phone pretty much appears to be bezel-less save for a tiny chin at the bottom. The back of the device comes with a gradient shift which switches colours when viewed on different angles.

Powering the View 20 is the Kirin 980 chipset which was announced by Huawei back in October and it the SoC is also found in the latest Huawei flagship Mate 20 Pro. Users will get three variants which include 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage. The Honor View 20, like all Honor phones before it, will run on the EMUI 9.0 skin and it will be base on Android 9.0 Pie.

In the camera department, we see that the View 20 has 48 MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor (0.8 µm/pixel) with Quad-Bayer array that allows pixel binning. It is joined by a 3D ToF sensor at the back as well. On the front, we see the in-display camera which has 25 MP sensor with fixed focus.

The entire setup is backed up by a 4,000 mAh and it comes with the 22.5W SuperCharge support.

