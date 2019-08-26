tech2 News Staff

5G would appear to be the word of the day for tech companies nowadays as the nascent technology finds its way to users day-by-day. Samsung is currently offering the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus and several other smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are soon to follow suit. Huawei sub-brand Honor is also going to jump on the bandwagon with its upcoming flagship V30.

Honor’s President Zhao Ming has confirmed on Weibo, that the upcoming V30 (most likely going to be called View 30) will have 5G. As per a report by 91Mobile, the V30 is said to feature a full 5G SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) network. Apart from this, no further details have been revealed regarding the device. Parent company Huawei is already selling its first 5G phone called the Mate 20 X in China

The Honor View-series phones are typically announced in December so we expect that the company will adhere to this launch cycle. With the on-going feud of Huawei with the US regarding a blacklist of any US-based companies working with the Chinese smartphone giant, it remains to be seen if Google's Android license will be revoked or not. For the time being Huawei has been given a three-month reprieve till November 19 to sort out the matter.

