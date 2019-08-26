Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Honor V30 to reportedly come with 5G confirms company president Zhao Ming

Honor V30 is said to feature a full 5G SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) network.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 14:22:29 IST

5G would appear to be the word of the day for tech companies nowadays as the nascent technology finds its way to users day-by-day. Samsung is currently offering the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus and several other smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are soon to follow suit. Huawei sub-brand Honor is also going to jump on the bandwagon with its upcoming flagship V30.

The Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Honor’s President Zhao Ming has confirmed on Weibo, that the upcoming V30 (most likely going to be called View 30) will have 5G. As per a report by 91Mobile, the V30 is said to feature a full 5G SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) network. Apart from this, no further details have been revealed regarding the device. Parent company Huawei is already selling its first 5G phone called the Mate 20 X in China

The Honor View-series phones are typically announced in December so we expect that the company will adhere to this launch cycle. With the on-going feud of Huawei with the US regarding a blacklist of any US-based companies working with the Chinese smartphone giant, it remains to be seen if Google's Android license will be revoked or not. For the time being Huawei has been given a three-month reprieve till November 19 to sort out the matter.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

