After launching the Honor 10 in April, Huawei today announced the Honor 10 GT, which is its mostly an enhanced edition of the Honor 10.

The Honor 10 GT is the company's first smartphone to feature 8 GB of RAM and come pre-installed with its recently launched GPU Turbo technology, from which it gets the "GT" added to its name. The GPU Turbo feature is expected to heavily improve the graphics performance of the smartphone.

Set to be released in China on 24 July, Huawei is yet to drop any clues as far as pricing is concerned. Apart from the addition RAM, the Honor 10 GT will sport identical specifications as the original Honor 10. The design of the smartphone remains unchanged as well.

Under the hood, the Honor 10 GT has the same Kirin 970 chipset which has a dedicated neural processing unit. In software terms, the phone will run on Huawei's custom EMUI 8.1 skin which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the camera department the phone sports a horizontal dual camera system which has a 24 MP and 16 MP sensor along with an LED flash unit. Both the sensors have a f/1.8 aperture and support PDAF as well. On the front, we see that the phone has a 24 MP sensor which has 1.8-micron pixel size.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities. The entire setup is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery which has fast charging support.