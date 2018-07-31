Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 09:58 IST

Honor Note 10 to be unveiled in China today: When and where to watch

The event will be held in Beijing and for viewers in India, the Honor launch will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Huawei sub-brand Honor will be unveiling the highly anticipated Honor Note 10 smartphone at an event in China today. This is the first Honor Note phone coming in nearly two years after last year the Chinese smartphone maker decided to abstain from launching a Note device. As such, the Honor Note 10 succeeds the Honor Note 8 which launched in 2016.

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

The event will be held in Beijing and for viewers in India, the phone launch will start at 11:00 AM IST. The live stream of the event can be viewed here, but be warned that the event is being held in China so naturally, the entire stream will be telecast in Mandarin. This is the China launch and the global launch of the device is expected to take place somewhere around the end of August.

What can you expect from the device? Recently leaked benchmarks of the device show that the device has 6 GB RAM and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. We can see that this combination of memory and chipset puts it at par with the recently launched Honor 10 as well as the Huawei P20 Pro.

It has a score of 6,818 in the multi-score benchmark and 1,901 in the single-core. The benchmark also shows that the device runs on an Android 8.1 while the processor listed has 8 cores and its base clock is 1.84 GHz. The phone is tipped to have a massive 6.96-inch FHD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio and powering the device will be a humungous 5,000 mAh battery.

these indicators are true indeed, then this would be yet another Kirin 970 chipset sporting Honor device we have seen since the Honor View 10, Honor 10, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream

also see

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 leaked images reveal an enormous display and extremely thin bezels

Jul 18, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 with a 6.95-inch display appears in TENNA listing ahead of launch

Jul 24, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 to launch on 31 July in China, company invite confirms

Jul 20, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 with Kirin 980 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery may launch on 30 August

Jul 20, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10's new poster released, phone might come with stereo speaker

Jul 29, 2018

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Moto E5 Plus, Honor 7X and more

Jul 16, 2018

science

Conservation

Earth's largest colony of king penguins declines by 90 percent in 3 decades: Study

Jul 31, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018