During the global launch of Honor Play at IFA 2018, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor president George Zhao teased the upcoming Honor Magic 2.

While there are no details about the phone, but closer screenshots of the phone from Honor's livestream which were taken by Android Authority show that the phone sports a pop-camera that slides up from the phone, quite similar to the Oppo Find X.

As per the screengrab, the phone has an edge-to-edge display with extremely narrow bezels both at the bottom and on top of the display. The screen-to-body ratio looks expansive, but we are not sure about the exact measurements.

Speaking of the slider camera, it looks as if it pops out of the phone quite like the Oppo Find X. However, as per the screengrab, Zhao can be seen barely managing to fit the phone in his hand with the popped up slider camera.

Zhao did not reveal any specifics of the phone, however, it will support the second generation of fast charging technology which is at 40 Watts. The fast charging technology dubbed ‘Magic Charge’ was introduced with the Honor Magic. As per a press release obtained by Android Authority, the phone will have 15 layers protection. This means that the phone will have a battery, cable, charger and when all the three parts are recognized safe, the fast charge will begin.

The phone is also expected to rock a 7 nm Kirin 980 processor chipset.

While most of 2017 and 2018 has been about Apple's iPhone X-like notches, according to a recent report Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is also opting for a lookalike of Oppo's pop-up camera, this can probably set a trend for upcoming phones.