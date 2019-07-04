Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Discounts and offers on Honor Play, 10 Lite and more

Honor Days sale will offer what the company claims as to the lowest prices on its devices.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 10:32:25 IST

After Huawei and its sub-brand Honor got a reprieve from the US blacklist, it seems both companies are going full steam ahead on product sales. In India, Honor is organising the Honor Days sale which will offer what the company claims as to the lowest price yet on popular Honor smartphones. The sale will be starting from 4 July ie today and will end on 8 July. Here are all the major offers available.

Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Discounts and offers on Honor Play, 10 Lite and more

The Honor 8X.

Honor 10 Lite

The device had been launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and at today's sale you can purchase the Honor 10 Lite (Review) for a price of Rs 9,999. This price is for the 3 GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. the higher 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant is available for Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 14,999.

In terms of specs, the Honor Lite happens to have a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has the Kirin 710 chipset powering it and has 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras.

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N (Review), when launched initially was available for a price of Rs 11,999 and now you can purchase the device for a price of Rs 8,999. This price is only for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

Spec-wise the phone comes with a  5.84-inch display and a notch. Under the hood Honor 9N has a Kirin 659 SoC and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 16 MP selfie camera.

Honor 9i

During the Honor Days sale, the Honor 9i (Review) will be available for a price of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone had been launched more than a year back at a price of Rs 17,999.

The Honor 9i has a  5.9-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and no notch. It has the  Kirin 659 SoC powering it and packs in a 3,340mAh battery. The camera on the back is comprised of a 16 MP + 2 MP sensor while the front has 13 MP + 2 MP sensor as well.

Honor 8X

The Honor 8X (Review) will be available for a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. It was earlier released at a starting price of Rs 14,999 about a year back.

The device is powered by a Kirin 710 SoC, has a 3,750 mAh battery and has a 6.5-inch display. On the camera front, the device has 20 MP + 2 MP dual camera at the back and a 16 MP selfie snapper.

Honor Play

The Honor Play (Review) is currently available at a price of Rs 13,999 during the sale period for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. The device had been originally launched at a price of Rs 19,999.

Honor Play is powered by a Kirin 970 chipset and is backed by a 3,750 mAh battery. The device has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a notch and in the camera department, the device happens to have a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup along with a 16 MP front camera.

