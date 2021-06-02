Wednesday, June 02, 2021Back to
Honor Band 6 with a blood oxygen monitor to launch in India soon confirms Flipkart teaser

Honor Band 6 will come with 14-day battery life, a 1.4-inch large AMOLED display and more.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2021 17:10:18 IST

Honor is all set to launch its smartwatch Honor Band 6 in India soon. The company had launched this wearable in China in November last year and had claimed that the smart band is the world's first fitness tracker to feature a 1.47-inch color AMOLED display which is 148 percent bigger than the traditional fitness trackers. Its design resembles the Honor Watch ES but the Honor Band 6 comes with a set of improved features.

Honor Band 6 teaser. Image: Flipkart

Honor Band 6 teaser. Image: Flipkart

The band's Flipkart listing confirms that it will be launched in India sooner than expected. However, no final date of launch and the price of the band have been declared for the Indian market, yet.

Honor Band 6 has a rectangular dial and has a small Red line button on the right edge and Honor's brand logo on the left. It comes with a 2.5D curved glass protection, all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking features. It has over 10 workout modes and includes other features like Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyroscope, etc. The band promises a battery life of up to 14 days. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and can be charged with a magnetic charger.

The smart band was launched in the Chinese market in two variants— the base variant was listed at CNY 249 (Rs 2,800 approx) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (Rs 3,300 approx). The Chinese market has the smart band in three colour options including Meteorite Black, Seagull Grey, and Coral Powder.

In India, one can expect its price to be up to or under Rs 5,000.

Formerly owned by Huawei, Honor's smart fitness bands have been a rage in the market. The Honor Band 5 and all the previous models were listed amongst the most accurate fitness trackers.

