FP Trending

Honor has launched a new fitness smartwatch and smart band, the Honor Band 6, in China. The wearable sporting a rectangular full-screen display with touch support comes in two variants - one with NFC and the other one without it. The Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY 249 (around Rs 2,780) for the standard variant, while the NFC equipped model will be sold at CNY 289 (around Rs 3,230), according to a report by GSM Arena. Pre-orders are currently available for pre-orders in China, the Honor 6 will be available for sale from 11 November.

The new Honor Band 6 comes in Meteorite Black, Seagull Grey, and Coral Powder.

The new Honor Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 194 x 368 pixel resolution. The fitness wearable has a 2.5D curved glass on top.

The Honor 6 smart band weighs around 18 grams. It provides with activity tracking for 10 different sports and also does heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking.

The wearable has ovulation tracking and menstrual cycle tracking as part of its women’s health management.

A report by GizmoChina said that the latest Honor Band 6 has a 180 mAh battery and boasts of up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage, and 10 days on heavy usage. It has a water-resistant up to 5ATM and charges with the help of a magnetic charger.

Honor Band 6 has a button on the right that wakes up the screen and to the left it has Honor branding.