Honor has been launching a couple of wearable devices over the past years and its last product was last year called the Honor Band 4. Now there are rumours that the company is soon going to launch the Honor Band 5 alongside one of its new upcoming smartphones Honor 9X.

Honor president George Zhao has posted pictures of a new band on Weibo which has a circular button at the bottom accompanied by what appears to be an AMOLED display. From what we can make out in the picture the device looks to be measuring your heartbeat like the Band 4 before it.

The post also mentions that the device will measure your blood oxygen levels and help detect fatigue, listlessness, dizziness, and of course, monitor your sleep.

Now Zhao did not explicitly reveal a launch date for the device but knowing that the Band 4 was launched along with the Honor 8X last year, it could be that the Band 5 launch alongside the Honor 9X which happens to be launching on 23 July.

In more Honor related news, thanks to the three-month extension, the Honor 20 Pro is now Google certified. This means that users can now possibly enjoy Android Q updates.

