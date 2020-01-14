Tuesday, January 14, 2020Back to
Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i Launch LIVE Updates: 9X expected to sport up to 6 GB RAM

tech2 News StaffJan 14, 2020 11:45:09 IST

Honor 9X is powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    WATCH: Honor 9X and Magic Watch 2 first look

    Ahead of the launch today, here's everything you need to know about the Honor 9X smartphone and the Magic Watch 2 smartwatch. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    If you are just tuning in...

    Here's how you can watch the Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 and Band 5i event live. The event kicks off at 12.30 pm IST.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/honor-9x-magic-watch-2-band-5i-to-launch-in-india-today-at-12-30-pm-how-to-watch-it-live-7902421.html

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Honor 9X first impressions

    We had a chance to get a sneak peek at the device last month. Here's our first impressions of the smartphone:

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/honor-9x-first-impressions-good-design-camera-but-it-could-face-tough-competition-7823221.html

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Welcome folks!

    Honor India is launching the Honor 9X, Honor Watch Magic 2 and Honor Band 5i. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm. Stay tuned to this space for updates on the tiniest details from the event. 

Honor is hosting a launch event in New Delhi today to unveil the Honor 9X (first impressions) smartphone, Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and the Honor Band 5i fitness band. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. Honor will be live streaming the event on its Facebook page and on the official YouTube channel

The Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 were showcased to a tech2 reporter in China last month. This means we are already aware of all the specifications of the smartphone and the smartwatch, and we only await their pricing and availability details.

Honor 9X: Specifications and features

As per the briefing, Honor 9X, which succeeds the Honor 8X (review), will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.

At the back, the smartphone has a dual 3D curved panel. A physical fingerprint sensor also sits at the rear.

The Honor 9X is powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB. For photography, the Honor 9X Will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor 9X has a 16 MP pop-up camera, which also helps achieve the notch-less design.

Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device runs EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box. The device we were shown in China had a full suite of Google apps, however, we aren't sure if the same will also be on the variants that will be launched in India.

Honor Watch Magic 2: Specifications and features

Honor also showcased two new smartwatches – Watch Magic 2– that will be launched alongside the smartphones in India next month.

The Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants – 46 mm and 42 mm. The 46 mm variant comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options, whereas the 42 mm variants comes in a Agate Black and Sakura Gold colour option.

The only difference between the two watches is the size of the dial. The 46 mm watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the 42mm watch, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Besides that, all features on both the variants are the same. The Magic Watch 2 has a classic round dial design and has a 316L stainless steel watch case. The Magic Watch 2 comes with various watch face options and it also allows you to customise the watch face with pictures from your phone’s album.

The Magic Watch 2 has an always-on display and has an option for both analog and digital watch. The smartwatches are powered by Kirin A1 SoC, and as Honor claims, the customised chipset allows the watch to offer up to two weeks of battery life.

The Magic Watch 2 has dual-channel Bluetooth (v5.1) and uses BT-UHD Audio.

The smartwatch comes with offline music playback that will let you store up to 500 songs. The watch has built-in speakers too. The watches allow hands-free Bluetooth calling, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also has a feature called anti-frequency interference, which helps remove the random crackling noise when taking calls on Bluetooth.

Besides that, the Magic Watch 2 has 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It also has 13 different courses for raining for amateur and pro runners, including a virtual pacesetter.

The watch also has swimming heart rate monitor, and it comes with up to 50 m water resistance. For people who train a lot, the watch also has features like oxygen level detector, workout analysis and estimate recovery time.

Other features on the watch include sleep monitor, stress monitor, breathing guidance, compass, among other things.

Honor Band 5i: Specifications and features

The Honor Band 5i wasn't shown at the China briefing, however, the fitness band has recently been teased on the Amazon website. One, it shows that the band, the watch and the phone will be Amazon exclusive. Two, it reveals that the Honor Band 5i will sport a 0.96-inch colour display, with HD resolution and full touch screen control. The Honor Band 5i will also come with built-in USB connector so that you can just pluck the strap out from one side and plug the watch in your laptop or an adapter for charging it.

Honor Band 5i will come with features like 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, oxygen saturation level monitor, and a virtual trainer. The watch will also come with smart notifications and remote music control.



