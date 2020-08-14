tech2 News Staff

Honor launched its pocket-friendly Honor 9S in India last month at a starting price of Rs 6,499. It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

In addition to Honor 9S, the company also launched its Honor 9A with a triple rear camera sensor at Rs 9,999.

Honor 9S pricing, availability

Honor 9S comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 6,499. It is also available in blue and black colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Ek baar phir smart hogi khushiyan because the HONOR 9S goes on sale tomorrow on Flipkart. With a 13.84 cm (5.45) HONOR Fullview Display, 32 GB internal storage and a 3020 mAh battery, it’s a total budget rockstar. Learn more: https://t.co/EODxQqh9Qx pic.twitter.com/W8jeRE7uWp — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 13, 2020

Honor 9S specifications

Honor 9S comes with 32 GB storage onboard, which can be further expanded to 512 GB. The laptop sports a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek MT6762R SoC.