Honor 9S with 32 GB internal storage will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Honor 9S is powered by MediaTek MT6762R chipset and houses a 3,020 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2020 09:08:53 IST

Honor launched its pocket-friendly Honor 9S in India last month at a starting price of Rs 6,499. It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

In addition to Honor 9S, the company also launched its Honor 9A with a triple rear camera sensor at Rs 9,999.

Honor 9S pricing, availability

Honor 9S comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 6,499. It is also available in blue and black colour options.

Honor 9S with 32 GB internal storage will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Honor 9S

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Honor 9S specifications

Honor 9S comes with 32 GB storage onboard, which can be further expanded to 512 GB. The laptop sports a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek MT6762R SoC.

In terms of camera specs, Honor 9S comes with a single 8 MP rear camera with autofocus feature. It sports a 5 MP selfie camera. An LED flash has also found its place at the back.

It is equipped with a  3,020mAh battery.

 

