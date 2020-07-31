Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 launched in India at Rs 9,999, Rs 6,499, Rs 42,990 respectively: Sale offers, specs, more

Both the newly launched phones Honor 9A and Honor 9S come with AppGallery instead of Playstore.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 15:45:41 IST

Honor today launched two smartphones and a laptop in India today. Honor 9A and Honor 9S have been announced at a special price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Honor has currently not revealed till when the special prices will be applicable.

Instead of Google's PlayStore, both the newly launched phones come with Huawei's App Gallery.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S and Honor MagicBook 15 pricing, availability

Honor 9A offers 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,999 but as a part of special offers, buyers can get it for Rs 8,999. It will be available in black and blue colour options.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 launched in India at Rs 9,999, Rs 6,499, Rs 42,990 respectively: Sale offers, specs, more

Honor 9A

It will go on sale starting 6 August at 11 am on Amazon.

Honor 9S comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 6,499. You can buy it at Rs 5,999 on the first sale that will take place on 6 August at 12 pm on Flipkart. It is also available in blue and black colour options.

The Honor MagicBook 15 is launched at a price of Rs 42,990, but Honor has announced a special price for the laptop at Rs 39,990. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop will be available for purchase starting 6 August on Flipkart.

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. Honor 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset.

It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

Honor 9S specifications

Honor 9S comes with 32 GB storage onboard, which can be further expanded to 512 GB. The laptop sports a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek MT6762R SoC.

Honor 9S

Honor 9S

In terms of camera specs, Honor 9S comes with a single 8 MP rear camera with autofocus feature. It sports a 5 MP selfie camera. An LED flash has also found its place at the back.

It is equipped with a  3,020mAh battery.

Honor MagicBook 15 specifications

MagicBook 15 is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 5 GPU. The laptop features a 15.6-inch 'Full View' display and offers an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. Honor MagicBook 15 is 16.99 mm thick and weighs 1.53 kg. It comes with a pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint sensor power button, 65 W fast charger. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB PCIe SSD storage.

Honor MagicBook 15. Image: Flipkart

Honor MagicBook 15. Image: Flipkart

The Honor MagicBook 15 comes with a 45W battery which the company claims can run for 6.5 hours on a single charge. The MagicBook 15 will come pre-installed with Windows 10.

The laptop will come with Honor MagicLink 2.0 that will seamlessly let users transfer stuff from Honor mobiles to the laptop.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honor launch event

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Honor MagicBook 15 to launch today in India at 2pm: Here is how to watch the livestream

Jul 31, 2020
Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Honor MagicBook 15 to launch today in India at 2pm: Here is how to watch the livestream
Honor 9A, 9S Launch Event LIVE Updates: Honor 9A will be available at Rs 8,999, Honor 9S at Rs 5,999, MagicBook 15 at Rs 39,990

Honor

Honor 9A, 9S Launch Event LIVE Updates: Honor 9A will be available at Rs 8,999, Honor 9S at Rs 5,999, MagicBook 15 at Rs 39,990

Jul 31, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020