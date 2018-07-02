Honor 9i was launched in China on 9 June in multiple colour options such as Magic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, jade green and Purple fantasy. However, only the first two options were available for purchase in China.

The Purple Fantasy variant, however, will go on sale on 2 July with the same price, that is CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,500).

In terms of storage, the device is available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded up to 128 GB using a microSD card.

The phone is powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 658 chipset and runs the pre-installed Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0 interface.

Coming to the display, the smartphone comes with a 5.84 inch IPS LCD FullHD+ display in an 18:9 ratio with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution.

Coming to the camera, the phone has two dual camera setups. On the rear, there is a 16 MP primary camera unit and a 2 MP secondary camera unit. This helps with the 'bokeh' mode. The front-facing dual camera setup has on 13 MP camera unit and a 2 MP camera unit with a single LED flash.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G+, 4G, 3G and 2G bands. There’s Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.5/5G Wi-Fi), GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, microUSB v2.0, dual SIM slots and USB OTG support.

The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery, and will soon receive Huawei's GPU Turbo technology.

We already know that Huawei has officially released a rollout schedule of the GPU Turbo technology update for Huawei and Honor phones.

According to Huawei, the technology, which was announced earlier this month, increases the performance of all its devices by up to 60 percent, even if the power use remains at 30 percent.

The GPU Turbo will reportedly benefit users who game because that demands high graphics processing efficiency and this technology will help enhance the speed for an optimal experience.

You can read our detailed review of the Honor 9i here.