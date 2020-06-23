Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
Honor 9A to launch today at 5.30 pm IST: Here is how to watch the event live

Honor 9A might be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and offer 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2020 16:31:21 IST

Honor is scheduled to host a global event today at 5.30 pm IST, where it will unveil the Honor 9A.

The smartphone has already made its debut in Russia a couple of months back along with Honor 9S and Honor 9C. Going by the specifications of the Russia variant, the highlight of the smartphone might be its 5,000 mAh battery. Honor 9A is likely to run on Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10.

Honor 9A to launch today at 5.30 pm IST: Here is how to watch the event live

Honor 9A.

Honor 9A launch: How to watch it live

The Honor 9A global launch event will kick off at 5.30 pm IST today. You can visit the YouTube page of the company to catch the livestream. The webcast is also embedded below:

Honor 9A expected specifications

Honor 9A offers 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage. Powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, the device features NFC and a fingerprint reader around the back. It has a 6.3-inch display with a 1600x720 pixel resolution, besides a waterdrop notch for its 8 MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The phone is equipped with a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP secondary snapper at the back. It comes in three colour variants — blue, green, and black.

The Russia variant comes offers 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and is available at a price of RUB 10,990 (approx Rs 11,200).

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


