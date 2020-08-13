tech2 News Staff

Last month, Honor launched two of its budget smartphones: Honor 9A and Honor 9S along with Honor MagicBook 15 in India. Today, the Honor 9A will go on sale in India at 2 pm on the Amazon India website.

The company has also announced that Honor 9S will also go on sale tomorrow (14 August) on Flipkart.

Honor 9A pricing, availability

Honor 9A offers 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

The smartphone will be available in black and blue colour options.

Honor 9A will go on sale today on Amazon and Honor website at 2 pm.

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. Honor 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset.

It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.