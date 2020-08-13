Thursday, August 13, 2020Back to
Honor 9A to go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon: Specifications, pricing and more

Honor 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2020 09:04:06 IST

Last month, Honor launched two of its budget smartphones: Honor 9A and Honor 9S along with Honor MagicBook 15 in India. Today, the Honor 9A will go on sale in India at 2 pm on the Amazon India website.

The company has also announced that Honor 9S will also go on sale tomorrow (14 August) on Flipkart.

Honor 9A pricing, availability

Honor 9A offers 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

Honor 9A to go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon: Specifications, pricing and more

Honor 9A

The smartphone will be available in black and blue colour options.

Honor 9A will go on sale today on Amazon and Honor website at 2 pm.

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. Honor 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset.

It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

