Monday, July 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 9A, Honor 9S budget smartphones to launch in India on 31 July via Amazon, Flipkart

The entry level phone from Honor's A-series is touted to deliver handsome battery life.


FP TrendingJul 27, 2020 15:09:15 IST

Huawei's Honor is officially launching the Honor 9A and Honor 9S in India on 31 July. These devices will go live next Friday through e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

The budget device Honor 9A is all set to target the Indian market via Amazon. The live page of the model is already accessible. The entry level phone from Honor A-series is touted to deliver handsome battery life.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S budget smartphones to launch in India on 31 July via Amazon, Flipkart

Honor 9A.

The Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3 inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera made for capturing flawless selfies. The device has a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP secondary camera at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

One of its most attractive features is its NFC support. It also comes with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Smart PA audio system.

Honor 9S. Image: Honor Russia

Honor 9S. Image: Honor Russia

On the other hand, Honor 9S will go live on Flipkart. The 9S variant offers 2 GB RAM and an expandable memory of 32 GB. It runs on Android 10 and supports Magic UI 3.1. The 5.45 inch (13.84 cm) screen has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

In terms of camera specs, Honor 9S has a single 8 MP rear camera with autofocus feature. It also has a 5 MP selfie camera. An LED flash has also found its place at the back. The exact prices of both of these handsets are yet to be confirmed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei ban

UK ban on Huawei opens door for competitors, although consumer may pick up tab

Jul 17, 2020
UK ban on Huawei opens door for competitors, although consumer may pick up tab
The Boys, Amazon Prime Video Original series, renewed for third instalment, ahead of season two premiere

BuzzPatrol

The Boys, Amazon Prime Video Original series, renewed for third instalment, ahead of season two premiere

Jul 24, 2020
Caught in an 'ideological spiral', US and China drift gradually towards a 21st Century Cold War

NewsTracker

Caught in an 'ideological spiral', US and China drift gradually towards a 21st Century Cold War

Jul 15, 2020
French Biriyani trailer: Danish Sait plays a rickshaw driver in Kannada comedy on Amazon Prime Video

BuzzPatrol

French Biriyani trailer: Danish Sait plays a rickshaw driver in Kannada comedy on Amazon Prime Video

Jul 16, 2020
Amazon Prime Video announces Zakir Khan's three new stand-up specials, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2

Buzz Patrol

Amazon Prime Video announces Zakir Khan's three new stand-up specials, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2

Jul 14, 2020
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan essays celebrated mathematics genius in Anu Menon's directorial

Bollywood

Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan essays celebrated mathematics genius in Anu Menon's directorial

Jul 15, 2020

science

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020