Huawei's Honor is officially launching the Honor 9A and Honor 9S in India on 31 July. These devices will go live next Friday through e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

The budget device Honor 9A is all set to target the Indian market via Amazon. The live page of the model is already accessible. The entry level phone from Honor A-series is touted to deliver handsome battery life.

The Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3 inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera made for capturing flawless selfies. The device has a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP secondary camera at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

One of its most attractive features is its NFC support. It also comes with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Smart PA audio system.

On the other hand, Honor 9S will go live on Flipkart. The 9S variant offers 2 GB RAM and an expandable memory of 32 GB. It runs on Android 10 and supports Magic UI 3.1. The 5.45 inch (13.84 cm) screen has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

In terms of camera specs, Honor 9S has a single 8 MP rear camera with autofocus feature. It also has a 5 MP selfie camera. An LED flash has also found its place at the back. The exact prices of both of these handsets are yet to be confirmed.