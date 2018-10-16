Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 09:48 IST

Honor 8X to launch in India today: Here's when and where to watch the event live

Honor 8X was launched last month in China featuring a 6.5-inch display and Kirin 710.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India today 16 October, at an event in New Delhi at 11.30 am. The device is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Honor 8X will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India.

Honor will be streaming the event live on its YouTube channel. Tech2 will be attending the event, so do head to our Twitter and Facebook channel for live updates.

The Honor 8X was launched last month in China alongside the Honor 8X Max, and looks similar to last year's Honor 7X. It has an iPhone X-like notch that houses the selfie camera.

The 8X features a Full HD+ screen and a 6.5-inch display. Under the hood the phone is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 710.

It was launched in China in three storage variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant, a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and finally a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage variant.

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 20 MP and a 2 MP unit. The front camera is a 16 MP sensor.

The phone is powered by a 3,750 mAh and runs on Android 8.1 coupled with EMUI 8.2.

It comes in two colour variants, Magic Night Black and Charm Blue.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Honor 8X

Honor 8X confirmed to launch in India on 16 October, reveals global website

Oct 03, 2018

Honor 8X

Honor 8X with Kirin 710 to launch in India on 16 October as an Amazon exclusive

Oct 08, 2018

Huawei

By 2025 the global AI market to reach $380 billion says Huawei

Oct 11, 2018

Huawei Y9

New Huawei Y9 variant with four cameras and 3,900 mAh battery gets listed on TENNA

Oct 02, 2018

Huawei

US urges Canada to drop Huawei from building next-gen 5G telecom network

Oct 13, 2018

Huawei

Leaked prices of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 surface online ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

science

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What makes India particularly vulnerable to climate change?

Oct 15, 2018

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018

Climate Change

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

Oct 15, 2018