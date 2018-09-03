Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
03 September, 2018

Honor 8X listing on TENNA shows 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants with 6.5-inch screen

Honor 8X may come in two variants—4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB storage.

After leaks and rumours about the Honor 8X Max, rumours are surfacing about the Honor 8X as well. The phone is expected to sport a smaller display than the Honor 8X Max which is expected to bear a massive 7.12-inch screen.

According to a TENNA listing, Honor 8X may come in two variants—4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, it may sport 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. However, it is not known how many models of the phone will launch. The phone has been codename JSN-AL00.

The bottom of the phone has a chin with the Honor branding. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

Honor. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

The phone could pack a CPU processor which can clock up to 2.2 GHz and bear an octa-core chipset.

As per the listing, it may bear a 20 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup. In the front, it may sport a 16 MP camera.

Apart from that, it is expected to pack a 3,650 mAh battery.

In terms of software, it will run on Android 8.1.0.

The phone may come in four colour variants—black, red, blue, and light purple.

It may weigh 175 grams.

The phone has a gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor 8X Max is expected to sport a 16 MP primary unit with a 2 MP secondary unit. Meanwhile, it is expected to sport a notch with an 8 MP front-facing camera.

The Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max will launch on 5 September at an event in China.

