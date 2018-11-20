Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Honor 8C to launch in India next week with 6.26-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery

Honor 8C is expected to come in two memory variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 20, 2018 17:27 PM IST

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch "Honor 8C" smartphone in India in the coming week that will have 4,000 mAh battery and 6.26-inch Notch FullView Display, industry sources told IANS on 20 November.

Packed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the mid-price segment device is expected to come in two memory variants  4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB.

Earlier this month, Huawei launched "Honor 10 Lite" with a 6.21-inch display with a resolution of 1080p x 2340p  powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core and 4 GB RAM for Rs 21,990.

The company has claimed to have sold over 1 million units of Honor products during the Diwali festive period, with "Honor 9N" and "Honor 8X" being the most popular products on Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon India respectively on the first selling day.

The brand sold over 6 million units of the recently launched "Honor 8X" globally, becoming the top "Singles Day" performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the smartphone category.

