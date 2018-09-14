Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018 11:20 IST

Honor 7S first flash sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and HiHonor.com

Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch 18:9 display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset.

Honor 7S which was launched earlier this month on 4 September, goes on sale for the first time today, 14 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and HiHonor.com. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999.

Honor 7S. Honor.

Honor 7S. Image: Honor website.

In terms of the specifications, the Honor 7S has a 5.45-inch 18:9 display with 720 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, which has a 1.5 GHz octa-core Cortex A53 CPU and PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

The device comes with 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card. The phone has dimensions of 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm and weighs 142g.

In terms of the optics, the device features a 13 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP selfie camera. Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box along with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. A 3,020 mAh battery powers the device.

In terms of connectivity, Honor 7S features 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot, GPS and also a headphone jack.

The phone is available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Honor 7S

Honor 7S with 18:9 display and 13 MP rear camera to launch at 2 pm in India today

Sep 04, 2018

Honor 7S

Honor 7S with a 18:9 display launched in India for a price of Rs 6,999 as a Flipkart exclusive

Sep 04, 2018

Honor

Honor 7S to be launched in the first week of September as a Flipkart exclusive

Aug 30, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 with pop-up camera teased amid Honor Play global launch at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

Honor 8X

Honor 8X listing on TENNA shows 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants with 6.5-inch screen

Sep 03, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play to go on sale on 31 August at 12 pm via Amazon: All you need to know

Aug 30, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Archeology

#Ancient: World's oldest drawing, a crisscross cave painting found in Africa

Sep 13, 2018