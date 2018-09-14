Honor 7S which was launched earlier this month on 4 September, goes on sale for the first time today, 14 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and HiHonor.com. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999.

In terms of the specifications, the Honor 7S has a 5.45-inch 18:9 display with 720 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, which has a 1.5 GHz octa-core Cortex A53 CPU and PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

The device comes with 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card. The phone has dimensions of 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm and weighs 142g.

In terms of the optics, the device features a 13 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP selfie camera. Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box along with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. A 3,020 mAh battery powers the device.

In terms of connectivity, Honor 7S features 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot, GPS and also a headphone jack.

The phone is available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.