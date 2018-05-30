Huawei's online-only brand Honor last week launched the Honor 7 series smartphones in India which included the Honor 7A and the larger Honor 7C.

The Honor 7C was launched in two variants — a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,999 and a 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage priced at Rs 11,999.

The first flash sale for the smartphone will begin at 12 pm today exclusively on Amazon, along with a few launch offers which can be availed by users. Jio users enjoy a cashback of Rs 2,200 along with 100 GB of additional 4G data on purchasing the Honor 7C, while no cost EMI options up to 9 months are also up for grabs.

As far as specifications go, the phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Inside, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and features a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

The Honor 7C sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor with a fixed focus lens sporting a f/2.0 aperture on the front. Honor has also thrown in a soft selfie toning light for selfie lovers.

In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.