Honor 20i to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, specifications, features

Here are all the launch offers, specifications, features, and price of the Honor 20i.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 09:38:40 IST

On 11 June, Honor launched three new smartphones in India — Honor 20, Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro. While the company did not announce the availability of Honor 20 Pro, the Honor 20 was scheduled to go on sale starting 25 June, and Honor 20i starting 18 June, which is today.

Starting 12 pm today, Honor 20i will be going up for its first sale on Flipkart today. Here are all the launch offers, specifications, features, and price of the Honor 20i. While Honor mentioned that the entire series of smartphones will be available for purchase offline as well, but the availability of that isn't clear yet. Which means, as of 12 pm today, you will only be able to buy the Honor 20i online.

You can read our first impressions of the Honor 20i here.

Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch LCD display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Honor 20i price and launch offers

Honor 20i was announced in India at Rs 14,999 for the sole variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

At the time of launch, Honor 20i also announced some launch offers, wherein Honor 20i users will get Rs 2,200 cashback and 125 GB additional 4G Data with Reliance Jio on the recharge for Rs 198 or Rs 299.

In addition to that, Honor also talked about a 'Love it or Return in Challenge', in which the company offers an up to 90 percent BuyBack Guarantee in 90 days.

Flipkart is also enabling Honor 20i buyers to pay for the device via a no cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,500 per month.

Honor 20i specifications and features

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with support for dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top.

For photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Fuelling the smartphone is a 3,400mAh battery. Additionally, you will get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2.

