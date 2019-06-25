tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Honor launched three new smartphones in India — Honor 20, Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro. Now the Pro variant is yet to hit the markets (with no details out about it as of now) but the Honor 20i (First Impressions) went on its first sale on 18 June, and today, that is 25 June, the Honor 20 will be available for purchase for the first time.

Honor 20 price and availability

Starting 12 pm noon IST, the Honor 20 will be going on sale on Flipkart and all other leading offline stores. The Honor 20 comes in a sole variant, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage, which is priced at Rs 32,999. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Honor 20 launch offer

At the time of launch, Honor India announced a bunch of offers for the Honor 20 series of phones. To begin with, for the entire series, Honor has launched a ‘Love it or Return it' offer, which as the name suggests, lets you return the device if you don't enjoy it. But there are no free lunches, so the return is essentially a buyback offer, wherein you will be refunded 90 percent of the purchasing amount if you return the device within 90 days of purchase.

Other than that, on purchase of Honor 20 via Flipkart, you will also be able to avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,500 per month. Honor India also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of up to 2,200 and 125 GB of additional data on purchase of Honor 20. The Jio cashback voucher can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 via MyJio app. As for the 125 GB of additional data, buyers are offered 5 GB of additional data on recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299, limited to 25 recharges.

Honor 20 specifications and features

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display, with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side and support for facial recognition technology.

Under the hood, it is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750 mAh.

For photography, the Honor 20 sports a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 2 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfie, it comes with a 32 MP shooter.

