tech2 News Staff

The Honor 20 Pro is all set to launch today and just a few hours ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform called, Geekbench. The website shows the performance score for the Honor 20 Pro.

The Honor 20 or the Honor 20 Pro are believed to come with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The device could be coming with a triple-camera system, which should include the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor that we saw on the Honor View 20(review). On the front, we could also see a 32 MP camera and it might come with a punch-hole display setup.

Storage configurations on the phones may include 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, along with 64 GB to 128 GB storage options. The Honor 20 Pro will reportedly be priced around CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 30,000). Additionally, while Honor 20 has been rumoured to feature Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI, it's now unclear how the Honor 20 series will be configured software-wise.

Looking at the launch invite we can say that the device or devices are going to be focused on the camera. There are also a lot of 4's mentioned with the launch date itself being an equation consisting of 4's which eventually works out to be 521 or 21 May. This four could either indicate four smartphone launches or four cameras.

