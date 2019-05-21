tech2 News Staff

After launching the Honor View 20 earlier this year, the Huawei sub-brand is reportedly bringing a couple of new smartphones under its Honor 20 series — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and there may also be a lighter version of the phone. The company is hosting a launch event in London at 2.oo pm GMT, which converts to 6.30 pm India time. You can check your local time for the Honor 20 series launch event here.

Honor 20 Series: How to watch the live stream

Honor will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube channel at 6.30 pm IST. You can set a reminder for the live stream, by hitting the notification bell on the video.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i: What to expect

Before we get on to gathering all the leaks about the Honor 20 series phones, it is worth mentioning that earlier this month, the Honor 20 Lite debuted in Malaysia as the first model in the Honor 20 family. The phone sports a triple rear camera and featured 128 GB of onboard storage. Could that come as the Honor 20i?

Besides that, the Honor 20 or the Honor 20 Pro themselves are believed to come with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The device could be coming with a triple-camera system, which should include the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor that we saw on the Honor View 20. On the front, we could also see a 32 MP camera and it might come with a display cutout setup.

Storage configurations on the phones may include 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, along with 64 GB to 128 GB storage options. The Honor 20 Pro will reportedly be priced around CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000), which means that we'll like see yet another direct competitor for the OnePlus 7 arriving soon.

Additionally, while Honor 20 has been rumoured to feature Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI, considering the ongoing Huawei and Google battle, it's now unclear how the Honor 20 series will be configured software-wise.

The fate of @HuaweiMobile hangs in uncertainty after @Google banned it from using @Android and other services. Here's why @Huawei is in deep trouble. pic.twitter.com/sjiEESGqtp — Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 20, 2019

Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.