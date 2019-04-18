tech2 News Staff

Honor is ready to unveil the Honor 20-series smartphones in London on 21 May and we expect a bunch of devices to make an appearance there. One of them is quite likely going to be the Honor 20 Pro, the next flagship device from the Huawei sub-brand. Now we have alleged leaked images of the device.

As we see from a Weibo post, the purported Honor 20 Pro smartphone appears to have a quad-camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro (Review). As a matter of fact, it also looks to be having the periscope camera that enables 50x zoom on the P30 Pro. The Honor 20 Pro looks to be having a 40 MP Sony IMX600 sensor, again like the P30 Pro. We can consider this device to be an affordable version of the P30 Pro.

The back of the phone reveals no fingerprint scanner so we can assume that the device has one of the in-display variety. On the inside, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with Huawei's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. On the front, there is a chance of pop-out camera, although nothing can be said for sure right now. Chances are more of a hole-punch camera like View 20.

The Honor 20 series is likely going to include three phones which are the Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The company has made the announcement of this series on its official Twitter handle but it did not announce what all phones it plans to launch.

Looking at the launch invite we can say that the device or devices are going to be focused on the camera. There are also a lot of 4's mentioned with the launch date itself being an equation consisting of 4's which eventually works out to be 521 or 21 May. This four could either indicate four smartphone launches or four cameras.

