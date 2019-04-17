Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Honor 20i to launch in China today: Here's how you can watch the event live

The Honor 20i will feature a 32 MP AI selfie camera and a triple lens setup on the back.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 10:37:13 IST

The first smartphone in Honor's new 20 series is expected to launch in China later today — the Honor 20i.

The smartphone has already gone up for pre-bookings on VMall, Huawei's own China-specific e-store. The pre-order page also happens to give away a lot of the Honor 20i's key specifications.

Honor will be live streaming the launch of the Honor 20i on its website at 12:30 pm IST today. Which you can head to here.

The launch event will primarily be a price reveal, since the key specifications of the phone are already out.

Honor 20i to launch in China today: Heres how you can watch the event live

The Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Honor 20i China launch: What we know so far

As per a teaser video posted by the company, the highlight of the device appears to be a 32 MP AI selfie camera. On the front, the device also has a teardrop-notch display which has a size of 6.2-inches.

The phone is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 octa-core SoC and packs a 3,400 mAh battery unit. The hybrid microSD card slot on the phone also allows for memory extension up to 512GB.

Coming to optics, the Honor 20i will get a triple rear camera setup which includes a primary 24 MP f/1.8 sensor, a secondary 8 MP wide-angle sensor, and a third 2 MP depth sensor.

As per the phone's preorder listing, the Honor 20i will be sold in Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black colours and will be available in 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage models.

The launch of the Honor 20i could also pave the way for the launch of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphone later this year.

