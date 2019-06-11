tech2 News Staff

At an event in New Delhi today, Honor is expected to launch three new smartphones in India — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i. Apart from the Honor 20 series phones, as Honor recently teased, the company will also be launching a new tablet — the Honor Pad 5.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 11.30 am. While the launch event is expected to be closed doors, you will be able to live stream the event.

On Honor’s official YouTube channel, a live stream link is now active. (The video is embedded below.) You can bookmark this link on your desktop, or hit the ‘Send Reminder’ icon on the video to be notified a few minutes before the video goes live.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i price

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro were launched in the UK in May this year. The Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i were announced in two variants each that offer different RAM and storage options. The Honor 20 Pro was priced at €599 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant while the Honor 20 will was priced at €499 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The Honor 20 Pro, on the other hand, comes in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option. Honor 20i was announced at €299.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro essentially differ on the RAM and storage option, and the battery on offer. Besides that both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro feature a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display. The two models have capacitive fingerprint sensors on the side which is similar to the Galaxy S10e along with facial recognition technology.

Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. While the Honor 20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery, the Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750 mAh one.

For photography, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfie, both the phones come with a 32 MP shooter.

As for the OS, Huawei had confirmed that the Honor 20 Series won't be affected by Google's recent decision. Besides, Google has also temporarily lifted the ban for the next three months too.

